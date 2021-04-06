U.S. Air Force Capt. Angel Colon, 48th Medical Group operating room element leader, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a high school student at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 4, 2021. The 48th MDG administered roughly 350 Pfizer vaccines to 12-17 year olds at the Community Center.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
This work, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
