    Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing [Image 3 of 6]

    Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Angel Colon, 48th Medical Group operating room element leader, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a high school student at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 4, 2021. The 48th MDG held a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine line for 12-17 year olds for the first time at the RAFL Community Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    VIRIN: 210604-F-ZB805-0035
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Pfizer
    COVID-19

