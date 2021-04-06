Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Angel Colon, 48th Medical Group operating room element leader, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a high school student at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 4, 2021. The 48th MDG held a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine line for 12-17 year olds for the first time at the RAFL Community Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

