Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing

A 48th Fighter Wing high school student receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 4, 2021. This is a two shot series vaccine, where the first shot primes the immune system helping it to recognize the virus and the second dose strengthens the immune response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|06.04.2021
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
