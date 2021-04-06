The COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was distributed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath for the first time on June 4, 2021. This is a two shot series vaccine, where the first shot primes the immune system helping it to recognize the virus and the second dose strengthens the immune response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 06:19 Photo ID: 6683471 VIRIN: 210604-F-ZB805-0088 Resolution: 3836x2557 Size: 3.87 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.