A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy pilots an Airbus H125 helicopter during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 1, 2021. The training was conducted to familiarize the Sheriff’s Department with aerial with moving ground targets and to improve the partnership between the MCAGCC and local law enforcement. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US