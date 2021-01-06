Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arming Up

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Deputies with San Bernardino County prepare to engage targets during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 1, 2021. The training was conducted to familiarize the Sheriff’s Department with aerial marksmanship with moving ground targets and to improve the partnership between the MCAGCC and local law enforcement. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arming Up [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

