Deputies with San Bernardino County engage targets during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 1, 2021. The training was conducted to familiarize the Sheriff’s Department with aerial marksmanship with moving ground targets and to improve the partnership between the MCAGCC and local law enforcement. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 16:18 Photo ID: 6682735 VIRIN: 210601-M-YI614-1140 Resolution: 3409x2273 Size: 4.23 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arming Up [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.