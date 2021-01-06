Deputies with San Bernardino County engage targets during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 1, 2021. The training was conducted to familiarize the Sheriff’s Department with aerial marksmanship with moving ground targets and to improve the partnership between the MCAGCC and local law enforcement. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6682735
|VIRIN:
|210601-M-YI614-1140
|Resolution:
|3409x2273
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arming Up [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT