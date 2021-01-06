San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy and a Texas State Trooper walk toward an Airbus H125 helicopter during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 1, 2021. The training was conducted to familiarize the Sheriff’s Department with aerial marksmanship with moving ground targets and to improve the partnership between the MCAGCC and local law enforcement. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

