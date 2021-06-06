Preparing for Movement

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard’s Fort Benning-based, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team receive overseas movement briefings prior to deployment to exercise African Lion 21, June 6, 2021, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted bu Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

