U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard’s Fort Benning-based, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade board their flight to exercise African Lion 21, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., June 6, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6682174 VIRIN: 210606-Z-PZ950-0001 Resolution: 5515x3677 Size: 8.54 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIR FIELD, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready to Go... [Image 5 of 5], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.