U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard’s Fort Benning-based, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team flight manifest for their overseas movement to Agadir, Morocco, to participate in exercise African Lion 21, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., June 6, 2021. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO allies train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

