    On the Way [Image 3 of 5]

    On the Way

    HUNTER ARMY AIR FIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard’s Fort Benning-based, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team board their flight to exercise African Lion 21, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., June 6, 2021. African Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and Multi-national exercise which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Stronger Together
    648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    African Lion 21
    Stronger Africa

