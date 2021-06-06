On the Way

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard’s Fort Benning-based, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team board their flight to exercise African Lion 21, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., June 6, 2021. African Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and Multi-national exercise which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

