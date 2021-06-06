U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard’s Fort Benning-based, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team board their flight to exercise African Lion 21, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., June 6, 2021. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO allies train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6682175 VIRIN: 210606-Z-PZ950-0002 Resolution: 4663x3109 Size: 6.84 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIR FIELD, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boarding... [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.