USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

210608-N-NY362-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2021) Sailors secure a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), upon concluding small boat operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6682152
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-NY362-1050
|Resolution:
|5697x4003
|Size:
|886.19 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
