    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210608-N-NY362-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2021) Sailors secure a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), upon concluding small boat operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Small Boat
    Boatswain’s Mate
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

