USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

210608-N-NY362-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Anthony Consalvo, left, from Washingtonville, New York, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman David Vasquez, from St. Louis, lower a small boat into the water from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

