210608-N-NY362-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Anthony Consalvo, left, from Washingtonville, New York, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman David Vasquez, from St. Louis, lower a small boat into the water from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6682150
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-NY362-1014
|Resolution:
|6166x4332
|Size:
|839.97 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MI, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTONVILLE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT