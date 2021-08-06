210608-N-NY362-1054 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kevin Huynh, from Nashville, Tennessee, secures a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), upon concluding small boat operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 11:29 Photo ID: 6682157 VIRIN: 210608-N-NY362-1054 Resolution: 5168x3945 Size: 971.31 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Leishman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.