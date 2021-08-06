210608-N-NY362-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct small boat operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 11:29 Photo ID: 6682151 VIRIN: 210608-N-NY362-1040 Resolution: 5396x3644 Size: 820.09 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.