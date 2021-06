CMSAF Bass hosts 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

A guest takes a photo of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center right, while she speaks with the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year during a reception at her home on Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 18, 2021. Twelve Airmen were selected based on job performance, superior leadership and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 05.18.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US