Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, left, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin pose after a reception for the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year at her home on Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 18, 2021. Twelve Airmen were selected based on job performance, superior leadership and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 10:02 Photo ID: 6681938 VIRIN: 210518-F-LE393-0896 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.88 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Bass hosts 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 43 of 43], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.