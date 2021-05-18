Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass hosts 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 31 of 43]

    CMSAF Bass hosts 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, top right, speaks with a guest during a reception hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass for the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year at her home on Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 18, 2021. Twelve Airmen were selected based on job performance, superior leadership and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6681924
    VIRIN: 210518-F-LE393-0658
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 975.27 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass hosts 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 43 of 43], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    12 OAY
    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
    Eric R. Dietrich

