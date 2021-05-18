Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. speaks with the 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year during a reception hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at her home on Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 18, 2021. Twelve Airmen were selected based on job performance, superior leadership and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 10:02
|Photo ID:
|6681935
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-LE393-0815
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF Bass hosts 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 43 of 43], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT