U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathan Martin, an exercise evaluator in yellow vest, writes exercise notes as Staff Sgt. Michael Strom holds simulated gate-crasher Senior Airman David Pringle in handcuffs during a readiness exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., June 4, 2021. The readiness exercise is designed to prepare all areas of unit personnel for deployment under contested, degraded and operationally limited (CDO) and increased threat-level environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:42
|Photo ID:
|6680608
|VIRIN:
|210604-Z-WA217-1148
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 119th Wing is building on readiness [Image 27 of 27], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
