Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:44 Photo ID: 6680618 VIRIN: 210605-Z-WA217-1065 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 7.08 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 119th Wing is building on readiness [Image 27 of 27], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.