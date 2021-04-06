119th Wing is building on readiness

From left to right, U.S. Air Force members of the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron Tech. Sgt. Luke Knutson, a Regional Training Site instructor, provides guidance to Airman 1st Class Joseph Ellison, Senior Airman Jack Sullivan and Tech. Sgt. Chad Brinkman during a readiness exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., June 4, 2021. The readiness exercise is designed to prepare all areas of unit personnel for deployment under contested, degraded and operationally limited (CDO) and increased threat-level environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

