    119th Wing is building on readiness [Image 25 of 27]

    119th Wing is building on readiness

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    119th Security Forces Squadron members conduct riot control training with 119th Student Flight members acting as riot participants at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., June 5, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:43
    Photo ID: 6680617
    VIRIN: 210605-Z-WA217-1056
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing is building on readiness [Image 27 of 27], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    ANG
    SFS
    National Guard

