119th Security Forces Squadron members conduct riot control training with 119th Student Flight members acting as riot participants at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., June 5, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6680617
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-WA217-1056
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 119th Wing is building on readiness [Image 27 of 27], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
