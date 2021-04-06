U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rasheed Satchell, a fuel systems journeyman, assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, preforms maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, out of Morón Air Base, Spain June 4, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 06:51 Photo ID: 6679638 VIRIN: 210604-F-XT642-0065 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman contributes to BTF-Europe [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.