Airman contributes to BTF-Europe

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rasheed Satchell, a fuel systems journeyman, assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, prepares to remove fuel from a B-52H Stratofortress in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, out of Morón Air Base, Spain June 4, 2021. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

