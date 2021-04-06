Airman contributes to BTF-Europe

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rasheed Satchell, a fuel systems journeyman, assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, removes fuel from a B-52H Stratofortress in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, out of Morón Air Base, Spain June 4, 2021. Forward locations enable collective defense capabilities. U.S. European Command lives, trains,and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 06:50 Photo ID: 6679635 VIRIN: 210604-F-XT642-0040 Resolution: 3447x2462 Size: 478.56 KB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES