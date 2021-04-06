Airman contributes to BTF-Europe

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rasheed Satchell, a fuel systems journeyman, assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, looks over a checklist in order to remove fuel from a B-52H Stratofortress in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, out of Morón Air Base, Spain June 4, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

