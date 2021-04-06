Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman contributes to BTF-Europe [Image 4 of 6]

    Airman contributes to BTF-Europe

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rasheed Satchell, a fuel systems journeyman, assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, looks over a checklist in order to remove fuel from a B-52H Stratofortress in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, out of Morón Air Base, Spain June 4, 2021. Presence is the most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman contributes to BTF-Europe [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

