Airman contributes to BTF-Europe

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rasheed Satchell, a fuel systems journeyman, assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, removes fuel from a B-52H Stratofortress in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, out of Morón Air Base, Spain June 4, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES