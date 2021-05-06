Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210605-N-DW158-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Zachary Hamilton from Loganville, Georgia, browses the inventory at the ship’s store aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 09:12
    Photo ID: 6678365
    VIRIN: 210605-N-DW158-1039
    Resolution: 2934x4396
    Size: 778.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LOGANVILLE, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Ship’s Store
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT