210605-N-DW158-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Zachary Hamilton from Loganville, Georgia, browses the inventory at the ship’s store aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6678363
|VIRIN:
|210605-N-DW158-1045
|Resolution:
|6458x4310
|Size:
|780.22 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|LOGANSVILLE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
