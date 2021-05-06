210605-N-DW158-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Zachary Hamilton from Loganville, Georgia, browses the inventory at the ship’s store aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

Date Taken: 06.05.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
Hometown: LOGANSVILLE, OH, US