210605-N-DW158-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Wilson David, left, from North Conway, New Hampshire, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jaylen Patterson, from Atlanta, enter the ship’s store aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 09:11
|Photo ID:
|6678362
|VIRIN:
|210605-N-DW158-1023
|Resolution:
|6771x4519
|Size:
|906.14 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH CONWAY, NH, US
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
