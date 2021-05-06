210605-N-DW158-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Wilson David, right, from North Conway, New Hampshire, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jaylen Patterson, from Atlanta, browse the inventory of the ship’s store aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

