Sgt. Jerry Avery, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army, sits before the board during the Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 14, 2021. The board is the last event for the enlisted Soldiers in the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 07:41 Photo ID: 6678276 VIRIN: 210514-A-YX677-7530 Resolution: 5039x3359 Size: 1.43 MB Location: APO, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.