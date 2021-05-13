Sgt. Wyatt Hawes, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, performs hand-release push-ups during the Army Combat Fitness Test event during the Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 13, 2021. The ACFT is meant to better connect fitness with combat readiness for all Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

