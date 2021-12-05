Sgt. Gwak Joon-sub, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, disassembles an M-240B machine gun during a weapons situational-training exercise during the Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 12, 2021. At the weapons STX lane, Gwak and the other competitors must disassemble, reassemble and perform a function check on two weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

