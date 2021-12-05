Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 15]

    Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition

    APO, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Gwak Joon-sub, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, disassembles an M-240B machine gun during a weapons situational-training exercise during the Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 12, 2021. At the weapons STX lane, Gwak and the other competitors must disassemble, reassemble and perform a function check on two weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 07:44
    Photo ID: 6678271
    VIRIN: 210512-A-YX677-6601
    Resolution: 3742x3456
    Size: 952.66 KB
    Location: APO, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea

    eightharmy2021bwc

