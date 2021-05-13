Soldiers conduct the sprint drag carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 13, 2021. The ACFT is the last physical test the competitors are put through in this competition. (US. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

