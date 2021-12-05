Pfc. Lee Sang-kyo, 35th Air Defense Artillery, leaps over an obstacle during the Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition, Camp Hovey, South Korea, May 12, 2021. The obstacle course consists of 20 obstacles, and the competitors must get through as fast as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6678270
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-YX677-7043
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|APO, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
