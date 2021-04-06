USARPAC Change of Command

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville spoke about the importance of the U.S. Army’s presence in the Pacific theater during the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. McConville thanked Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, the outgoing USARPAC commanding general, for a job well done during his tenure and welcomed Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the incoming commanding general to the position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik M. Phan)
