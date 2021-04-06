U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville spoke about the importance of the U.S. Army’s presence in the Pacific theater during the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. McConville thanked Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, the outgoing USARPAC commanding general, for a job well done during his tenure and welcomed Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the incoming commanding general to the position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik M. Phan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 01:46 Photo ID: 6678189 VIRIN: 210604-A-QK219-0005 Resolution: 4002x2668 Size: 5.29 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.