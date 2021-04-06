Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    USARPAC Change of Command

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives his remarks at the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony between Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific commander, and Gen. Charles A. Flynn, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commander, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik M. Phan)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 01:46
    Photo ID: 6678186
    VIRIN: 210604-A-QK219-0003
    Resolution: 3725x2483
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gen. Charles Flynn Takes Command of U.S. Army Pacific

