USARPAC Change of Command

U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives his remarks at the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony between Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific commander, and Gen. Charles A. Flynn, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commander, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik M. Phan)

