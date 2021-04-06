Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    USARPAC Change of Command

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Delaney 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of U.S Indo-Pacific Command, at a change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. Flynn assumed command from Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, who served as the USARPAC commander since November 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer A.
    Delaney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 01:46
    Photo ID: 6678188
    VIRIN: 210604-A-UB287-795
    Resolution: 2716x1811
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jennifer Delaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC Change of Command
    USARPAC Change of Command
    USARPAC Change of Command
    USARPAC Change of Command
    USARPAC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gen. Charles Flynn Takes Command of U.S. Army Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OneTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT