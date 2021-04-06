USARPAC Change of Command

Gen. Charles A. Flynn, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of U.S Indo-Pacific Command, at a change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. Flynn assumed command from Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, who served as the USARPAC commander since November 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer A.
Delaney)
Gen. Charles Flynn Takes Command of U.S. Army Pacific
