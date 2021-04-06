U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, right, the U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, passes the unit's colors to Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, outgoing USARPAC commander during the change of command ceremony June 4, 2021 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer A. Delaney)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 01:46
|Photo ID:
|6678187
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-UB287-749
|Resolution:
|2813x1875
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jennifer Delaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gen. Charles Flynn Takes Command of U.S. Army Pacific
LEAVE A COMMENT