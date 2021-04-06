USARPAC Change of Command

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, right, the U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, passes the unit's colors to Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, outgoing USARPAC commander during the change of command ceremony June 4, 2021 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer A. Delaney)

