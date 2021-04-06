U.S. Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, outgoing commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, gives remarks during the USARPAC change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. LaCamera, who served as the USARPAC commander since November 2019, will assume command of U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik M. Phan)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 01:46
|Photo ID:
|6678185
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-QK219-0004
|Resolution:
|2679x1782
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
