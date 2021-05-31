Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game

Maj. Scott Hager, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, pauses for a photo with “Coop”, the Mascot for the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, before the Boomers Memorial Day home game vs. the Gateway Grizzlies at Wintrust Field, May 31, 2021. Hager threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

