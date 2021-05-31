Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game [Image 4 of 4]

    SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Maj. Scott Hager, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, pauses for a photo with “Coop”, the Mascot for the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, before the Boomers Memorial Day home game vs. the Gateway Grizzlies at Wintrust Field, May 31, 2021. Hager threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.
    (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 00:40
    Location: SCHAUMBURG, IL, US 
    This work, Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game [Image 4 of 4], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS

    Memorial Day
    Anthony L Taylor
    2021
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    Schaumburg Boomers

