The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command color guard team presents the Nation’s Colors during the Schaumburg Boomers’ Memorial Day home game, May 31, 2021, against the Gateway Grizzlies. Soldiers from the 85th USARSC additionally participated in pre-game activities throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 00:39 Photo ID: 6678164 VIRIN: 210531-A-KL464-027 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.35 MB Location: SCHAUMBURG, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game [Image 4 of 4], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.