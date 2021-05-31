Maj. Scott Hager, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the Schaumburg Boomers Memorial Day home game vs. the Gateway Grizzlies, May 31, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois.
(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 00:39
|Photo ID:
|6678165
|VIRIN:
|210531-A-KL464-009
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SCHAUMBURG, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game [Image 4 of 4], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game
LEAVE A COMMENT