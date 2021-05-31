Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game

Maj. Scott Hager, Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the Schaumburg Boomers Memorial Day home game vs. the Gateway Grizzlies, May 31, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois.

(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

