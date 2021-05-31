Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game

Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command headquarters pause for a photo with players from the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, May 31, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois during a Memorial Day home game against the Gateway Grizzlies. The Soldiers participated in pre-game activities throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and conducted a presentation of colors during the playing of the National Anthem.
(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Anthony L. Taylor)
