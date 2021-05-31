Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command headquarters pause for a photo with players from the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, May 31, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois during a Memorial Day home game against the Gateway Grizzlies. The Soldiers participated in pre-game activities throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and conducted a presentation of colors during the playing of the National Anthem.

(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 00:39 Photo ID: 6678166 VIRIN: 210531-A-KL464-004 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.43 MB Location: SCHAUMBURG, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chicagoland baseball team honors service during Frontier League baseball Memorial Day game [Image 4 of 4], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.