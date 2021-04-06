Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta (left), commanding general, Training and Education Command, shakes the hand of Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, former commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, during the change of command ceremony on June 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Jurney relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Austin E. Renforth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

