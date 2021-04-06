U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicole Gallegos narrates the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center change of command ceremony on June 4, 2021 in Twentynine Palms, CA. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Jurney relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Austin E. Renforth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 18:33
|Photo ID:
|6678055
|VIRIN:
|210604-M-ET234-1123
|Resolution:
|3689x5534
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth assumes command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
